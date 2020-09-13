At least 109 residences in Idleyld Park and Glide have been destroyed because of the Archie Creek Fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
"As you can imagine that's a lot of families and a lot of heartache," said sheriff's spokesperson Brad O'Dell.
The sheriff's office held a private meeting with 225 people Sunday evening to discuss residential damage in the area.
"It was an emotional day for a lot of these folks," O'Dell said.
The number of residences lost due to the fire is not a final number, O'Dell said. As areas are cleared and officials are able to make their way into scorched areas, the number might rise. The specific locations of the destroyed homes have not been released, according to O'Dell.
"I am confident those who have lost their homes will find the support of our communities," O'Dell said in a press release. "Douglas County is a great place to live and work and we are known for rallying around each other in times of need."
As of Sunday morning, the Archie Creek Fire was estimated to have burned more than 121,000 acres of land and is only 10% contained. No fatalities or missing people have been reported to the sheriff's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.