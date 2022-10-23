The Douglas Forest Protective Association officially ended the 2022 fire season effective Sunday, for lands under the agency's management.
Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said the end of the season is due to recent wetting rains and an overall cooling trend that has returned to the area.
With the end of fire season, both the public and industrial fire restrictions that were implemented through DFPA will no longer be in effect.
Pope said backyard debris burning outside of incorporated cities will be allowed without a burn permit from DFPA. However, residents should contact their local fire department before conducting any kind of debris burning as fire restrictions may vary between local districts. Pope said the only type of burning that requires a permit from DFPA outside of fire season is for logging slash burning. Those permits can be obtained by calling DFPA at 541-672-6507.
Despite fire season coming to an end, fire officials advise residents to exercise caution when burning yard debris or when using fire in the woods. Several days of sunshine and dry weather during the fall months can create a fire risk even if a week or more of cool, wet conditions precede them.
Pope said those recreating in wildland areas are reminded that private industrial landowners and neighboring public land management agencies may still have fire restrictions or closures in place on lands they own and manage. Recreationists should check with the appropriate landowner or public land management agency for the location they plan to recreate in, before heading to the woods.
Pope said DFPA staff would like to thank the community for their cooperation and support during this year’s fire season.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
