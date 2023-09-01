Firefighters from all corners of the state have come to assist Douglas County in the fight against the Tyee Ridge Complex fire.
Umpqua Community Center was established as a base camp for all fire operations. There, fire leadership from various departments communicate with the teams out in the field and firefighters have access to basic amenities they need to do their job effectively.
The community center acts as a hub for the unified command of Oregon Department of Forestry, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Fire Marshal and incident commanders.
“This location here is pretty ideal as far as proximity to the fire. We are able to take advantage of the space and get what we need here,” said Brett Deedon, Oregon State Fire Marshal public information officer. “We are just kind of spread out through here.”
Each room of the community center was designated to a specific purpose. The public information officer’s room was filled with detailed maps of the area, computers lined tables with firefighting personnel focused on their task. Other rooms were dedicated to safety protocol, medical, logistics and finance.
“The teams we work with are pretty well-oiled in being able to show up and take command,” Deedon said. “Combining that unified command allows us to be able to work together to go after the same objectives. With that we blend two big teams together for management and we have our task forces out there. This is the whole operation to make sure they are successful out there.”
Things like showers and laundry are readily available. Camping tents scattered the fields surrounding the community center where firefighters get what sleep they can after 16-hour shifts. Three meals a day are provided. In the morning and evening, firefighters can sit down and enjoy a hot meal while lunches are typically bagged and eaten on the line.
Deedon said when firefighters come off the fire during the day, they brief those going out into the field during the night and vice versa. This briefing process takes nearly an hour and is necessary for firefighters to understand the incidents they are heading into.
Each of the base camp’s personnel has a role, a job which their focus does not stray far from for long if at all. Communication is essential and has been effective between the various organizations.
Oregon Department of Forestry Type 2 Public Information Officer Marcus Kauffman said the early stages of the plan are behind them. Firefighting efforts have taken a more active but indirect approach, utilizing roads to get resources into a position where firefighters can then take a more aggressive approach in containment.
A plan that Kauffman describes as, “Burn it at night, hold it during the day.”
“Fighting fire in this kind of country, it’s difficult terrain to fight fire in. You’ve got steep country, big trees, lots of dead and down from past storms and low fuel moisture, so stuff’s dry. The growth of the fire has been driven by the fuels, not so much by the wind,” Kauffman said. “When it’s the fuels it just grows out in little directions. It doesn’t get a wind behind it and make a run where you have to get out of the way.”
Kauffman went on to say that fire agencies identified 19 separate fires in the areas spanning the Tyee Ridge Complex to the north where the Big Tom fire and Hardscrabble fires are located. The goal: to eliminate those smaller fires and focus resources on the task of containing the Tyee Ridge Complex.
“Firefighters love a good fight. They like the action. This is the more fun part, fun as it were, versus mop up where it’s the same thing every day. This is hard arduous work but it’s also more exciting. People have to be flexible, they are moving around a lot, they have to work together, they’re reacting,” Kauffman said. “Spot fires like this that happened the other night, that just shows up, you have to make an order, make a quick plan and get after it within a couple of hours.”
Traveling along Hubbard Creek Road, firefighters were seemingly undisturbed by the layers of smoke that hung in the air. One group stood vigilant in the mountains behind one home. On that fire line, firefighters described the signs they look for.
Essentially, they let the fire burn while watching for any small embers that may compromise the line they have established. When on a line such as this, a major concern are fires that are not necessarily visible but still make their way through the tangled root systems of trees and other plants.
“Fire and heat can stay in a root system for months, easily into the winter months,” said one firefighter. When spot fires are at a point of significant containment, regular patrols will check these areas for any changes. Even when local authorities take control into the winter months, patrols will become routine until there is no doubt of remaining heat that could threaten any given area where fire was.
Another group was cutting a hand line from the forest down to Hubbard Creek Road. With pulaskis, square shovels and McLeod tools, the crew made easy work of clearing vegetation.
“We just got here two days ago. We feel good, happy with the team we have around us. They always keep us safe and we feel like the work is good and progress is good,” said Pedro Siova Jr., a wildland firefighter with Alpine Services. “We have only been here two days but you can tell there is a good team around us and a good team at camp as well.”
At another home two firefighters were pumping water into a water tanker from the home’s pond. As firefighters surveyed the trees behind the residence, a sprinkler system could be heard splashing water on the roof.
EJ Davis, Oregon Department of Forestry public information officer trainee, said homes along Hubbard Creek Road were prepped days ago. Firefighters survey each home, taking a look at vegetation around the home, how long the driveway is, what the actual home is made out of and if the residence has access to some kind of water source.
According to Davis, all of this information is then posted on bright green paper on a tree or a fence, somewhere visible from the road. If fire threatens that residence, firefighters can take into account those details and implement them into a plan to protect any given home.
“There are a lot of moving pieces and situations change rapidly. There is so much going on out here, especially with difficult terrain. It is hard when the public asks where the fire is heading because of so many different factors,” Davis said.
As firefighters continue to battle the blaze into this weekend, resources are in place, plans are in the works and personnel are prepared to put those plans into motion.
Did y'all know that the pulaski was named after Ed Pulaski, firefighter who saved many lives in the Idaho wildfire of 1910?
