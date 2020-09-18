Megan Gram started her new job as the executive director at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center on Sept. 8, the same day the Archie Creek Fire started.
“It’s been a whirlwind. It has,” Gram said. “It’s been all of the emotions. It’s been, you know, devastating to see this community affected by these wildfires. But it’s also been very uplifting to see the community’s response.”
Thousands of animals have been displaced due to the wildfires in Oregon, and numerous Douglas County organizations are helping provide shelter, food and care for these animals.
Kyle Reed, a spokesperson for the Douglas Fire Protective Association, said firefighters have encountered animals every day on the Archie Creek Fire.
“You always have to be cautious when you’re around wild or domestic animals in these situations,” he said. “They’re just as panicked as everybody else.”
PETS“My very first day we were staging crates, just in case we had to evacuate the shelter,” Gram said. “And at that point, we had about 100 animals in our care. So it would have been no small feat to have to evacuate all the animals down to the fairgrounds.”
Instead, the animals got to stay at Saving Grace and were soon joined by more pets as the adoption center opened its doors to take in pets who evacuated with their owners. In total, the shelter took in 55 animal evacuees — mostly cats and dogs but also two rabbits and four sugar gliders.
Several of the animals have already gone back to their owners and it is the intent that all of those animals will be reunited with their owners.
“Our team is not only taking the animals and processing them and making sure that they’re comfortable after a traumatic experience,” Gram said. “They’re also working with the owners who’ve been through this incredibly traumatic experience. They’re almost acting as counselors to people who, they’ve just lost maybe their home and they have to separate themselves from their cat or their dog who they love. How difficult would that be? You don’t have anywhere else for them to go at this moment in time. We can provide a safe place for them. And if we can do that for them, then we’re going to do that for as many people as we can.”
But not all animals that were brought in have a family to go home to.
A person who was evacuating from the Archie Creek Fire noticed a cat carrier with kittens inside. The kittens were physically fine, but in the following days, nobody came to claim them. They’ll now be put up for adoption through Saving Grace.
The shelter has also gone on multiple trips to the area impacted by the fires and rescued cats who were burnt by the fire.
“It was really, honestly, it was pretty awful,” Gram said. “The house is totally gone and there are a lot of cats that didn’t make it, and the cats that were left were super traumatized and hiding.”
Courtney Davenport had been out to the property a number of times and said it’s been heartbreaking to go out there.
“It’s been great to be able to help, you know, to get feet on the ground and to be able to see and pull all these guys out,” she said. “So I can see the silver lining.”
Gram said the cats were undergoing medical treatment, were being bathed and would be temperament tested to see if they would become pets or barn cats.
But it’s not just the adoption center that’s taking care of pets.
Kenny Anderson, who’s a firefighter on the front lines of the Archie Creek Fire, said when he was unable to bring his dogs in for a veterinary visit the veterinarian went above and beyond to help him out.
“I called (Beth Wright at Umpqua Small Animal Clinic) to tell her I couldn’t bring my dogs in for an appointment and get their medication,” Anderson wrote in an email. “She took it upon herself not only to bring the medication all the way from Myrtle Creek to our house up in Winston, but also went to the Bi-Mart pharmacy and picked up my wife’s medication and paid for it.”
Anderson’s wife is unable to leave the house but has been taking care of the couple’s three Shih Tzus.
Anderson called Wright a true American and a beautiful person. Wright could not be reached for comment as the mailbox at Umpqua Small Animal Clinic was full.
“(Wright) was our vet and not really a friend but always very friendly,” Anderson said. “But now I can tell you this, she will be my friend for the rest of my life.”
Anderson said he’s appreciative of all the people reaching out to the firefighters and offering to help.
“Our goal is to save lives; animals and humans, and save property,” he said.
LIVESTOCKIn the initial attack of the French Creek Fire, which burned 495 acres about a mile northwest of Glide, firefighters encountered a small herd trapped in a bad spot.
Five cows and a calf were stuck with the fire coming right at them.
“In the chaos of the moment, this little guy got stuck in a patch of blackberries that were on fire,” Reed said. “Luckily, we had an engine crew in the area that was able to keep the flames back while our firefighters went in and pulled the calf out of harm’s way.”
For those who did escape with their livestock in time, the Douglas County Fairgrounds has been a refuge.
By Wednesday, the county announced that the fairgrounds were at capacity and couldn’t take in any more large animals, such as cows and horses. There were still stalls for smaller animals, such as goats, sheep and pigs.
Numerous organizations and people came together to provide, including K Bar Ranch, Douglas County Farmers Co-op, and Coastal Farm & Ranch.
Local FFA groups also started gathering donations for those in need.
“We are so touched by the outpouring of help that we have seen from so many amazing people,” Glide FFA Adviser Justin Hulse posted on Facebook. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you! We are so blessed to be part of such an amazing community and FFA district!”
The Oregon Department of Agriculture launched a website to help owners reunite with animals. The ODA Animal Tracker, https://oda.direct/AnimalTrack, is meant to assist Oregonians looking for animals displaced during the wildfires.
EXOTIC ANIMALSWhile pets, livestock and wildlife may be animals you expect to escape from Oregon wildfires there were also lions and tigers who were displaced.
The WildCat Ridge Sanctuary in Scotts Mills had to be evacuated due to the Beachie Creek Fire. Wildlife Safari was able to take in 14 animals: five cougars, five tigers, two cheetahs and two lions.
“Not helping was not an option,” Carnivore and Cheetah Supervisor Sarah Roy said. “Wildlife Safari staff is here because of their love and compassion for wildlife and conservation. If the situation was reversed we know we would receive the same help from our fellow big cat facilities in Oregon.”
Roy said the big cats had to be sedated for the 160-mile trip because of how stressful moving is for the animals as they could smell the smoke in the air.
The 14 big cats, and their keepers, arrived in Winston on Sept. 11. Roy said she expects the animals to be here for another week or two as there’s still no power at WildCat Ridge Sanctuary and the smoke is still very heavy.
“The staff at Wildlife Safari opened their hearts and arms to our precious big cats and are housing them while our keepers take shifts to care for them,” WildCat Ridge Sanctuary’s website read. “This experience has been something I would never wish on anyone but seeing the love and support that we’ve been flooded with is extraordinary and we are forever grateful.”
Some of the cats, including a white Bengal tiger, can be viewed daily on the lion or tiger feed encounters at Wildlife Safari. The animals will remain indoors while they are in Douglas County since they’re not used to cars driving by or the other animals at the park.
FISHThere were also a number of fish who had to be relocated, because of the fires.
“Wildfires can impact fish and other aquatic organisms by rendering their habitat unlivable in much the same way it does the land,” the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said. “Things like water chemistry, turbidity and runoff levels may cause fish to move away and die-offs are not uncommon.”
Norman Call, owner of Dogwood Motel and Koi Judge, had to flee his property on Sept. 8 and was unable to bring his Koi along.
On Sunday, Call and other members of the Oregon Koi & Watergarden Society got an escort from the Glide Fire Department to the property and found 15 of his 18 koi still alive.
They were able to safely transport the fish to Medford. Call did not have power at his property and the structure that housed the filtration system for the pond was lost in the fire.
Nearly 700 adult spring chinook and summer steelhead were transferred out of the fire-ravaged Rock Creek Fish Hatchery east of Glide to Cole Rivers Hatchery in Trail.
WILDLIFEReed said while fire crews encounter pets and livestock, the vast majority of animals they encounter are wildlife.
Fires are nothing new to Oregon’s wild animals and each will have a slightly different response to the fires, according to ODFW. Birds will fly away, small animals that burrow will use that strategy to escape wildfires, and large animals will seek refuge in rivers or lakes.
While the sick, old and young are most at risk during any fire, the rapid spread of the most recent fires that have been plaguing Oregon likely also impacted healthy wildlife.
“But the main effect of wildfires on our wildlife is the immediate loss of habitat and a reorganization of animal communities,” ODFW said. “Most wild animals will look for suitable habitat and shelter in the immediate aftermath of a fire.”
How people can help wildlife impacted by forest fires:
- You shouldn’t see an increase in wildlife appearing in urban settings. If you do see wounded or injured animals, please call ODFW or Oregon State Police. You can also let any local wildlife rehabbers know.
- Leaving water out is probably not necessary, and it has the potential of attracting multiple animals. Congregating animals isn’t necessarily a good thing for wildlife. If you do leave water out, leave it away from your house, change it often and remove it when it’s no longer necessary.
- Do not leave food out or attempt to feed wildlife.
- The best way to help wildlife recover from wildfires is to donate to the Oregon Wildlife Foundation, which funds crucial habitat restoration projects around the state, including restoration of habitat impacted by wildfire. Donations can be made at https://www.myowf.org/
