The Archie Creek Fire has reached 115,857 acres as of 9 a.m. Friday morning, according to a daily update from the Northwest Incident Management Team.
The fire, burning in the North Umpqua drainage as well as east of Sutherlin, remains at 0% containment. It began early Tuesday morning east of Glide and was estimated to have burned 72,000 acres in its first 12 hours.
Current evacuation orders have not changed.
Fire command officials will hold a virtual public briefing Friday at 2 p.m. The video will be available by searching for the “Archie Creek Fire Information” Facebook page.
Douglas Forest Protective Agency spokesperson Kyle Reed said Friday morning that the heavy smoke inversion blanketing the entire region has been helpful for the firefighting effort, keeping temperatures low while helping raise relative humidity.
“It’s been a game-changer in that regard,” Reed said. “It’s a good thing and a bad thing, though, because we can’t use air support at this time.
“Once the air breaks and we can get in there, we’re going to hit it with aviation again. But once the inversion lifts, we could see increased activity.
“It’s a Catch-22,” he said.
Two single-seat tankers are currently grounded at the Roseburg Municipal Airport but they — along with the five helicopters assigned to the fire — are unable to fly in the area.
Instead, officials have had to rely heavily on industrial support. There are 12 bulldozers working to punch a fire line from the northwest flank — the Nonpareil area east of Sutherlin — all the way to Little River Road south of Glide.
“We’ve got other heavy equipment in front of the dozers clearing timber and opening a path for the dozers to push through,” Reed said.
Currently, there are 192 people battling the fire which, according to Reed, is roughly 20% of the manpower normally assigned to a blaze of Archie Creek’s scale.
It’s a problem being seen statewide. As of Thursday evening, an estimated 900,000 acres are currently burning in central and western Oregon as well as along the southwest Oregon/California border.
Even with cooler temperatures and rising humidities, Reed said crews can expect to continue to see sizable growth simply because of how quickly the fire grew in its initial stages. But, he doesn’t expect anything like the initial growth of 97,000 acres in its first 24 hours.
Meanwhile, crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation are working to open one lane of Highway 138 east of Glide to allow crews to access the eastern edge of the blaze as well as to begin an assessment of structural damage.
The same efforts are taking place on Rock Creek Road as well, but that effort could take a little more time.
“It’s looking like it is going to be quite a bit of work to get that opened up,” said Reed, who added that he wasn’t sure how far road crews had advanced as of Friday morning.
Reed said the fire was pushing upward on Thunder Mountain between Glide proper and Little River Road, but not nearly with the same speed and intensity as when it first ignited further upstream on the North Umpqua River.
