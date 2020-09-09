The Archie Creek Fire is now estimated to be 97,344 acres in size as of Wednesday morning, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
While the mapping appears to be more detailed than previous estimates, fire officials and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are still working to determine the status of homes and structures in the area.
"We understand everyone is anxious to learn the status of their property but we want to make sure we collect and distribute accurate information," said the DFPA in a Facebook post.
The most recent estimate was taken at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The previous estimate pegged the fire at 72,000 acres by Tuesday night, however, fire officials said the map was put together using observations from the field rather than using infrared flight data to assess the total acreage.
The Archie Creek Fire was originally two separate fires — the Star Mountain Fire and the Archie Creek Fire — but they merged by Tuesday evening, according to the DFPA.
The Star Mountain Fire, which originated in the Susan Creek area, was originally discovered Tuesday morning at 250 acres. The Archie Creek Fire, which originated in the Steamboat area, was first estimated to be between 6,000 and 8,000 acres.
