The Archie Creek Fire surpassed 100,000 acres burned, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
The most recent estimate was taken early Thursday morning. The previous estimate pegged the fire at more than 97,000 acres by midday Wednesday.
A "Red Flag" warning has been issued for Thursday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. as temperatures in the Umpqua Valley are expected to again reach the mid-90s.
The Archie Creek Fire was originally two separate fires — the Star Mountain Fire and the Archie Creek Fire — but they merged by Tuesday evening, according to the DFPA.
DFPA spokesperson Kyle Reed clarified Thursday that the fire burning east of Sutherlin is also part as the Archie Creek Fire.
"The portion of the fire outside of Sutherlin is moving slowly at this time and crews are monitoring and engaging the fire," the DFPA said on its Facebook page Wednesday evening.
Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 9 — led by Incident Commander Brian Goff of the United States Forest Service — has arrived in Douglas County and established a command center at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The NIIMT will be establishing online resources available to the public, which are expected to be available later Thursday.
There will not be the traditional fire camp established due to COVID-19 restrictions, Reed said. Rather, smaller camps will likely be established housing crews who regularly work closely together.
Reed said as of Thursday morning, it was unclear exactly how many personnel were combatting the fire.
"We still have several DFPA people still engaged helping with management and ground operations because of our local knowledge," Reed said. "We're also utilizing a lot of structure protection and private industry with water tenders and heavy equipment."
Reed said he has seen structure protection response arrive from around the state.
While many have inquired about the status of structures lost in the fire, Reed said it will take some time to get an accurate assessment.
"As of now we don't have a real clear picture of which made it and which didn't," Reed said. "We are working on a plan to get that information distributed, but we want to make sure (the public) is getting accurate information."
However, Reed could confirm the losses of the DFPA guard station on Rock Creek Road as well as the DFPA lookout station on Mount Scott.
Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a State of Emergency for Douglas County.
