The Archie Creek Fire has expanded to 121,379 acres as of Sunday morning, according to a release from Northwest Incident Management Team 9.
The blaze currently has more than 500 personnel assigned to the fire, which has 10% containment.
A heavy smoke inversion has helped keep temperatures low and elevate relative humidity, helping crews make steady progress on the fire.
Most of the containment had been accomplished along the fire's western flank from Glide north to the Nonpareil area east of Sutherlin.
Kyle Reed of the Douglas Forest Protective Association visited the Nonpareil section of the fire Saturday.
"There is some fire activity out here, but overall it has been pretty calm," Reed said in a video posted to the Archie Creek Fire Information Facebook page. "There has not been a lot of fire activity, and it hasn't really picked up over the last couple of days."
Reed said some existing roads have been opened along that portion of the fire, and bulldozers have been able to plow new fire lines to "connect point A to point B."
As access to the eastern flank of the fire has been made possible along Highway 138, additional crews have been able to start work on containment as far up the North Umpqua River as Steamboat Creek.
"As we're getting more people in, we've been making some plans, and it sounds like we may get another considerable bump," Reed said. "We're starting to get more actual boots on the ground instead of relying primarily on industrial equipment.
"The equipment is a great resource, but we still need boots on the ground for mopping up and holding those existing fire lines," he said.
Along Little River Road, Reed said the fire had crested the ridge of Thunder Mountain and was creeping down the hill, growing "fairly close" to the community of Peel.
"We still have structure protection out in that area," Reed said. "One of our focuses today is getting that section buttoned up and secure and to get that area safe."
Crews have done some back-burning along the fire's western flank, and Reed said about Saturday night's efforts that it "sounded like everything went as planned.
Air resources remain grounded due to the heavy smoke layer, but officials expect warm and dry conditions — along with breezy winds near the fire lines — will cause some of that smoke to begin lifting out of the Umpqua Basin.
Structural damage
There will be a private residents-only information meeting for affected Glide and Idleyld Park residents Sunday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Glide High School.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and other representatives from the county and partner agencies will host the meeting to discuss residential structure damage to their property and to discuss resources available to displaced residents.
This meeting is closed to both the general public and the media.
Officials will discuss reports regarding the following areas:
• Moore Hill Lane
• Susan Creek Road
• Star Mountain Lane
• Smith Springs Lane
• Evergreen Springs Lane
• Evergreen Lane
• Honey Creek Road
• Tioga Lane
• Rock Creek Road (and all side roads)
• North Umpqua Highway from Rock Creek Road to Steamboat Creek (including Mott Bridge)
• Klahanie Lane
• Skyview Drive
• Lone Rock Road
• Bar L Ranch Road (and all side roads)
• Terrace Drive
• Upper Terrace Lane
• Mystic Mountain Lane
All attendees must provide identification/proof of residency to attend, and are asked to adhere to COVID-19 recommendations.
Other fires
The DFPA and North Douglas Fire & EMS were dispatched Saturday to a natural cover fire 5 miles west of Drain near Putnam Valley Road.
Hand crews and a bulldozer were able to quickly establish a line around the low-activity fire and had it contained at 13 acres. Crews remained overnight to monitor and perform mop-up operations.
