Crews reported success over the weekend after backburning in the footprints of the Rough Patch Complex and Jack fires.
The effort to reinforce perimeters around the fires continues.
Eric Riener, incident commander trainee Northwest 13 Incident Management Team, believes it will be some time before the flames are fully contained.
“This is a large landscape event and it’s going to keep going for quite a while,” Riener said in a press release.
Work is underway to secure a 15-mile line to prevent the Chaos Fire from moving further south or west while crews at the Chilcoot Fire are patrolling the area.
As of now, the Jack Fire remains at 53% containment with 23,614 acres burned. While the Rough Patch Complex fire has also grown in size, with 9,905 acres burned. It remains at 3% containment.
The Great Basin Team 2, a Type 1 Incident Management Team, will arrive Sunday to take over efforts. The incoming firefighters are currently working alongside crews on the ground to familiarize themselves with the situation.
The outgoing crew expressed appreciation to communities members who showed hospitality during their time battling the fires.
“Northwest Team 13 would like to thank the surrounding communities, particularly the community of Glide, for hosting us during our tenure on the Rough Patch Complex,” Riener said.
Due to heavy cloud coverage and smoke, fire activity was subdued Friday. But as smoke begins to dissipate throughout Saturday, the risk for fires will return over the weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to stay in the 90s until Monday.
