A fire burned 2 acres of grass 3 miles southwest of Winston near the 2000 block of Highway 42 on Monday evening.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, Winston-Dillard Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 arrived at the scene around 5:20 p.m. and reported a quarter-acre fire in a mowed field, according to the DFPA.
Ground and air crews worked against strong winds, and reportedly stopped the fire’s forward spread after 15 minutes. It burned a total of 2 acres of grass, and crews remained on scene until 7 p.m. to keep it controlled.
The fire was sparked by a bird flying into power lines, according to the DFPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.