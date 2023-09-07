Firefighters continue to work along the flanks of the Chilcoot Fire while their counterparts on the Ridge Fire have made significant progress in containment.
The Ridge Fire remains 238 acres and 75% contained. The south, east and west flanks of the fire are secured with fire lines. However, the north flank of the fire continues to be a barrier for firefighters.
As Douglas County experienced rain over the weekend, the terrain has become slippery further adding to the hazards on the northern flank, according to Operations Section Chief Kurt Ranta.
The majority of firefighting personnel on the 1,775-acre Chilcoot Fire continued to work along the southern flank of the fire creating indirect lines where firefighters have staged equipment for tactical fire operations once fuels have dried. This effectively secures the southern flank of the fire from spreading further.
On the east flank, firefighters have completed hand lines and have continued mop-up efforts. The north flank of the fire caused further issues, as Ranta said, “We have a couple of crews up there that are working diligently to go around and mop-up every single little spot in there.”
The west flank of the fire is the most secure, according to Ranta. As of Wednesday, the fire is at 5% containment. More than 700 personnel are assigned between the two fires.
The 304-acre Dinner Fire is 75%-80% contained and will likely be fully contained in a matter of days, according to Ranta. Firefighters have continued mop-up efforts on the northern roads of the 583-acre Brice Creek Fire while containment efforts continue in the south. The Brice Creek Fire is 25% contained.
At the 100-acre Grizzly Fire firefighters cannot safely get access to the fire due to terrain. Firefighting personnel have created management access points so that when the fire does eventually move, firefighters will be prepared to respond.
Northwest Incident Management Team 12 will be a hosting a virtual community meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to update community members on the Chilcoot, Ridge, Brice Creek, Dinner and Grizzly fires.
