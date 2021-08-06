The Jack Fire, first reported on July 5, has burned 23,644 acres. Crews have gained 54% containment on the blaze.
Meanwhile, the Rough Patch Complex of fires burning approximately 20 miles to the north grew from a reported 838 acres Thursday morning to an estimated 1,529 acres as of Friday.
While the Rough Patch Complex was reported at 3% containment.
Crews on both the Jack Fire and Rough Patch Complex continue to work on containment lines on both fires, using existing roads within the Umpqua and Willamette national forests as buffers when available.
Crews on the ground are being assisted by five helicopters which are serving both incidents.
Thursday evening, the Umpqua National Forest issued an updated list of closures related to the fires, including Steamboat Campground, Steamboat Falls Campground, Canton Creek Campground, Musick Guard Station and Mineral Campground. Additionally, the Roseburg Bureau of Land Management announced the closure of Francis Creek Road (BLM road 24-1-26) from Canton Creek north to the Roseburg district boundary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.