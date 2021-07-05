Jack Fire

A Douglas Forest Protective Association fire-spotting camera on Mount Scott captures the plume rising from the Jack Fire, which was reported late Monday afternoon just east of Steamboat. The Jack Fire was reported to be an estimated 50 acres shortly after 5 p.m., and Oregon Highway 138 East was closed in both directions between Steamboat and Dry Creek.

 Douglas Forest Protective Association

Highway 138 East is closed in both directions between Steamboat and Dry Creek as fire crews fight a 50- to 60-acre wildfire burning near the Island Campground on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said that the Umpqua National Forest requested a closure of the highway between mileposts 41 and 47 due to the fire, which was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, and more resources have been requested.

More to follow 

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

