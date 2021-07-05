Highway 138 East is closed in both directions between Steamboat and Dry Creek as fire crews fight a 50- to 60-acre wildfire burning near the Island Campground on Monday.
A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said that the Umpqua National Forest requested a closure of the highway between mileposts 41 and 47 due to the fire, which was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters are working to contain the fire, and more resources have been requested.
More to follow
