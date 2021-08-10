The Poole Creek Fire on the Skyline Ridge Complex east of Canyonville has grown to 2,350 acres, while several other fires assigned to that complex are no longer posing a threat to area residents.
There are a total of 19 fires on the Skyline Ridge Complex, 13 of which were mapped at 2 acres or less and are in various stages of mop-up. A majority of the more than 1,200 firefighters assigned to the complex are working to contain the Poole Creek Fire, aided by a dozen helicopters providing water and retardant drops in areas of concern.
Overall containment of the complex was at 14% as of Monday night.
“We’re concentrating those resources to safely and effectively encircle and secure Poole Creek, which is our number one priority,” said Eric Perkins, the deputy incident commander for Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1, which is the lead command team for the fire.
As a precaution, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice for residents living in the area north of Poole Creek as well as south of the South Umpqua River along Tiller Trail Highway. The Level 1 advisory applies to all addresses on Moore Ranch Road and Ferguson Lane.
Further west, the Devil’s Knob Complex, burning on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest as well as Douglas Forest Protective Association lands, reached 4,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.
The Devil’s Knob Complex consists of a collection of more than 40 fires that started as a result of recent lightning storms which passed through the area July 29 and Aug. 1.
There are 658 total resources assigned to Devil’s Knob, including 18 bulldozers, 16 water tenders, four Type-1 hotshot hand crews and 13 other hand crews.
The Wildcat Fire, which had been considered the most troublesome on the complex last week, had grown to 215 acres, and firefighters were focusing on strengthening containment lines on the fire’s south and east flanks after stopping the fire’s growth to the north.
The Mule Creek Fire is the largest fire on the Devil’s Knob Complex at 985 acres. Other notable fires on the complex include the 495 Fire (802 acres), Top Off 446 Fire (662 acres), Big Hamlin Fire (600 acres), Smith Fire (412 acres), Little Applegate Fire (135 acres) and Section 30 Railroad Fire (74 acres).
A Level 3 “Go!” evacuation order remains in place for addresses between 20039 and 20700 on Upper Cow Creek Road, including all side roads in that area. There is a Level 2 “Be Set” advisory for Upper Cow Creek Road between 18300 and 20000.
There is a no-fly restriction for the Devil’s Knob Complex for the safety of air resources helping fight the various fires.
JACK FIRE/ROUGH PATCH
East of Glide, the Jack Fire has shown minimal growth over the past three days, measuring 23,355 acres as of Tuesday morning. The Jack Fire was at 53% containment with 193 total firefighters assigned and is largely in the mop-up stage.
Approximately 10 miles to the north of the Jack Fire, along the boundary of the Willamette and Umpqua national forests, the Rough Patch Complex had grown to 3,913 acres and was at 3% containment. There are 352 people assigned to that collection of fires.
