Firefighters rushed to a reported fire at the end of Southeast Summit Drive near downtown Roseburg on Wednesday morning, according to the Roseburg Fire Department.
By 7:30 a.m., about an hour after it was first reported on the fire department's Facebook page, crews had extinguished the blaze but were remaining on scene to mop up the area.
The fire was estimated to be about 3 to 5 acres in size.
Crews from the Roseburg Fire Department and the Douglas Forest Protective Association responded.
About an hour after the fire was put out, the fire department issued a restriction banning the use of all outdoor welding and metal cutting, as well as motorized equipment such as mowers, chain saws, weed eaters inside the city limits of Roseburg.
"Residents should be aware of the fire danger that exists and continue to monitor local websites, social media sites, and media outlets," said a post of the fire department's Facebook page.
The fire on Summit Drive comes as crews are battling two rapidly-spreading fires east of the county seat in Glide. Two of the fires — the Star Mountain and the Archie Creek fires — were estimated to be between 6,000 and 8,000 acres in size Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.