Fire crews extinguished a natural cover fire Saturday evening five miles west of Winston near Hidden Valley Lane.
A dozen firefighters and six engines from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Tenmile Rural Fire Department and the Winston–Dillard Fire Department arrived on the scene and found a downed power line with several fires burning on both sides of the road, according to Kyle Reed, spokesman for the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
"Fire crews were able to stop the forward spread of the fire at approximately one-third of an acre of grass, brush and downed vegetation from the winter snow storm but were unable to mop up the fire until crews from Douglas Electric Cooperative could de-energize the downed power line," Reed said.
After Douglas Electric shut off power to the line, "firefighters mopped up hot spots and secured control lines," he said.
Crews suspected the fire started when a tree branch fell through the power line, which ignited the brush below.
Reed said burning debris from the snow storm this February was the primary challenge for firefighters. The storm dropped more than a foot of heavy snow across the county, taking down a substantial amount of tree branches.
"The storm damage that was on the ground, that's going to be a big thing going forward this summer," Reed said. "The amount of fuel that's available on the ground is just tremendous."
