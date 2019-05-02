Fire crews with the Douglas Fire Protection Agency completed a fire line around a 15-acre fire burning near Tenmile on Wednesday.
Kyle Reed, a spokesman for the agency, said the Strickland Canyon Fire was burning in scattered logging slash Wednesday night. Five dozers, four water tenders, three engines and one hand crew were on the scene.
"Afternoon and evening winds caused embers to blow across fire lines, resulting in several spot fires outside the main fire area," Reed said.
Crews are monitoring the area for additional spot fires.
