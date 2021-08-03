Fire crews are working to contain 19 new wildfires known as the Rough Patch Complex, which were identified Thursday roughly 15 miles north of the existing Jack Fire burning east of Glide.
The Jack Fire has burned 23,002 acres as of Monday and was at 76% containment. A lightning storm that passed over the Jack Fire’s south and southeast flanks resulted in several new small fires, but crews working in the area were able to quickly suppress the new starts.
A total of 550 firefighters are currently assigned to the Jack Fire, and there have been 16 firefighters who have suffered injuries combatting the slow-moving blaze.
The Rough Patch Complex had burned 353 acres as of Monday, and six bulldozers were working to reopen old road beds to start building containment lines around the collection of fires. Crews were working to keep the fires east of Forest Service Road 23 and north of Forest Service Road 3815. Firefighters Monday were continuing to prepare existing roads for burnout operations and looking for opportunities to fight the fire directly.
A total of 172 personnel are assigned to the complex, which is sharing air resources with the Jack Fire.
The Northwest Interagency Management Team 10 handed over control of the fires to NIMT Team 13 effective Monday.
