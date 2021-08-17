The Devil's Knob Complex of wildfires burning on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest saw significant growth Monday, jumping up to nearly 13,700 acres as of Tuesday morning.
The complex had been mapped at 8,238 acres according to the Monday morning report from Northwest Interagency Management Team 8, the incident command team which had been assigned to the collection of 40-plus fires.
Firefighters have achieved 15% containment on the complex, with many of the smaller fires controlled and 753 firefighters and equipment operators focusing on problem areas on the larger fires.
Clear skies and warm temperatures helped fuel the increased fire activity, especially on the Big Hamlin and Smith fires within the complex.
The Big Hamlin Fire jumped by more than 4,000 acres to 9,725 by Tuesday morning, while the Smith Fire grew to 1,369 acres, pushed by westward winds down the South Umpqua River basin caused a spot fire on the opposite side of the river.
Other fires of concern in the complex saw little to no activity Monday and remain in the mop-up and patrol phase. The Mule Creek Fire held steady at 1,024 acres, Wild Cat held at 215 acres, Little Applegate remained at 135 acres, Section 30 (Railroad) was at 76 acres and Dismal Creek held at 40 acres.
East of Canyonville, the Skyline Ridge Complex was reported at 5,760 acres Tuesday. Despite the same fire activity experienced on the Devil's Knob Complex, the Poole Creek Fire and other small fires stayed within their containment lines, according to a report Tuesday morning. Easily the largest of the lightning-caused fires, the Poole Creek Fire had grown to 5,291 acres.
There are 1,039 people assigned to the Skyline Ridge Complex, which despite the troublesome Poole Creek blaze, is at 62% containment.
Roughly 20 miles east of Glide, the Jack Fire burning between Steamboat and Dry Creek has calmed significantly, remaining at 23,691 acres with 51% containment.
Ten miles north of the Jack Fire, the Rough Patch Complex burning on both the Willamette and Umpqua national forests has grown to 14,951 acres but remains at only 3% containment.
