The Devil's Knob Complex of wildfires burning in southern Douglas County grew by 1,000 acres Wednesday and the Rough Patch Complex northeast of Glide added 3,000 acres, according to reports from their respective incident command teams.
The Big Hamlin Fire on the Devil's Knob Complex grew to 10,171 acres by Thursday morning, pushing the total acreage of the collection of fires to 16,923 acres. The Smith Fire grew to 4,037 acres as well as the complex as a whole was at just 15% containment.
East of Glide, the Jack Fire saw minimal growth, adding 36 acres from Wednesday to reach 23,728 total acres with 51% containment. However, 10 miles to the north, the Rough Patch Complex grew to 17,599 acres. That complex remains at just 3% containment.
Great Basin Incident Management Team 2 has assumed command of the Jack Fire, Rough Patch Complex and Devil's Knob Complex, all of which are burning on Umpqua and Willamette national forest land.
There was not an update from Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1 for the Skyline Ridge Complex of fires burning southeast of Canyonville as of Thursday morning. That complex stands at 5,760 acres burned but has jumped to 93% containment.
