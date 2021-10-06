In a joint statement Tuesday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Roseburg district of the Bureau of Land Management announced the official end of the 2021 fire season, effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.
With recent rains and cooler temperatures, the Umpqua Basin's fire season will end roughly right on schedule. Kyle Reed, a spokesperson for the Douglas Forest Protective Association, said the 10-year average for the end of the fire season is Oct. 10, while the 50-year average is Oct. 15.
Believe it or not, the 2021 fire season was more active than the 2020 firestorm which struck the county and much of western Oregon over Labor Day weekend.
"It's about perspective," Reed said. "(In 2020) Things were fairly mild until Archie and the other fires. That was a three-day push of 100,000-plus acres.
"If you take that stretch out, last year was actually a good year," Reed said. "This year has been a nonstop barrage of small fires."
Reed said his teams responded to 145 fires which first began in April. In an average year, the DFPA responds to 98 fires.
The largest individual fires were the Marshall's Place Fire at 200 acres, the first fire of the season which was reported April 20. The Mehl Creek Fire, which ignited June 1, burned 110 acres.
However, a late July lightning storm ignited numerous fires on lands protected by the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Umpqua National Forest. The association was primarily responsible for the Skyline Ridge complex of 19 lightning fires, the largest of which — the Poole Creek Fire — burned 5,290 acres. The complex as a whole burned 5,760 acres.
As the fire season draws to a close, many seasonal firefighters will be shifting back to their regular routines, whether it be school or other seasonal jobs. Many resources will still be available as the Skyline Complex is still on patrol status and the potential remains for hot spots to pop up on the Archie Creek Fire scar.
The official end of the fire season also opens the door for private landowners to burn off debris piles that have aggregated throughout the summer.
"We're going to be shifting gears here pretty quick," Reed said. "We will be keeping resources around, helping with people burning piles."
As of Wednesday, all public and industrial fire restrictions on lands protected by the association and Bureau of Land Management have been lifted.
Debris burning outside of incorporated cities will be allowed without a burn permit from the association, but residents should still contact their local fire districts to be sure they are safe to burn.
