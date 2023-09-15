With the fire danger level returning to high due to hotter temperatures, crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association dealt with four fires in the Douglas District on Thursday.
“Warmer weather and lower humidity are expected throughout this weekend, and we are continuing to remind everyone to exercise caution when traveling and recreating near and around dry vegetation,” DFPA spokesperson Rachael Pope said.
According to Pope, at 10:45 a.m. DFPA firefighters and crews from North Douglas County Fire and EMS responded to a quarter of an acre grass and brush fire on the shoulder of Interstate 5 southbound near Wards Butte Road and milepost 167, about a mile south of the south Cottage Grove exit. Pope said crews on the scene quickly extinguished the flames and cleared the area by 11:30 a.m. The cause of the Wards Butte Fire was found to be vehicle related. Details remain under investigation.
At approximately 1:45 p.m. crews from DFPA and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to a 1/10 acre fire located near the 600 block of Heydon Road in the Melrose area. Pope said firefighters found that a single piece of logging equipment caught fire and spread to nearby ground debris and freshly fallen timber. The operator of the equipment took immediate suppression action but was unable to contain the fire. Responding ground crews attacked the forward spread of the fire, while DFPA’s helicopter made several trips to extinguish the equipment fire. Through collaborative teamwork, the Heydon Road Fire was quickly extinguished, mopped up, and cleared by 5:30 p.m.
Pope said just after 4:50 p.m. crews from DFPA and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to a fire near the 900 block of Lower Garden Valley Road, northwest of Roseburg. Crews found two trees were burning and quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the area. The cause of the Lower Garden Valley Road Fire was found to be human-caused. Details of this fire remain under active investigation.
Around 7 p.m., crews from DFPA, Tenmile Rural Fire Protection District, Lookingglass Rural Fire District and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to a fully engulfed vehicle near Burnt Ridge Road and Coos Bay Wagon Road, approximately six miles northwest of Tenmile. The fire spread into surrounding vegetation, but was able to be stopped at 1/10 acre due to ground and aviation resources from DFPA. The area was cleared by 9:30 p.m.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and
(1) comment
Why wouldn't the person that started the Human Caused Fire, be the first to Report the Fire, unless it was Arson Caused?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.