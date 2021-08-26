The Douglas Forest Protective Association and North Douglas County Fire & EMS were dispatched to a natural cover fire burning along Interstate 5 northbound near Curtin early Wednesday evening.
Crews first arrived at the Pass Creek Fire near milepost 163 at approximately 6 p.m. to find a quarter-acre grass fire that was quickly moving up a hillside next to the freeway, eventually burning onto the fire scar from the 2018 Milepost 163 Fire.
Three helicopters provided water drops onto the advancing flames while three bulldozers, two of which were provided by industrial operators, worked to clear a containment line around the blaze. By nightfall, crews had stopped the fire's advance at an estimated four acres and worked into the night performing mop-up operations.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Elkton Rural Fire Department, Oakland Rural Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation also assisted on the fire.
