Within a matter of 10 minutes, the Douglas Forest Protective Association and neighboring fire resources were engaged on a pair of large wildfires burning east of Sutherlin and east of Azalea Saturday afternoon.
A single association engine team was first dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to an estimated 20-acre slash fire which was initially spotted by a smoke detection camera operator, according to a news release from DFPA. The Lower Boulder Fire was located near Boulder Creek Road eight miles east of Azalea. The DFPA crew received assistance from an Oregon Department of Forestry crew from Grants Pass.
The Lower Boulder Fire was showing little to no growth activity and did not pose a threat to homes or other structures.
At 2:37 p.m., crews from the DFPA were joined by the Glide Rural Fire Protection District for the initial attack of an estimated 150-acre slash burn roughly one-half mile north of Hinkle Creek, 15 miles east of Sutherlin.
With the help of private landowners, immediate suppression efforts began on the Brown Mountain Fire. Landowner crews were expected to continue suppression efforts and monitor fire activity overnight Saturday into Sunday, with DFPA crews returning to assist Sunday.
The exact cause of both fires remains under investigation, but agency spokesperson Rachel Pope said that with current cold and dry weather throughout the Umpqua Basin, people need to continue to monitor any previous debris burns, slash burns and other piles for heat or smoke. Conditions are expected to be cold and dry throughout the coming week.
The association expects to release an update on both fires Monday.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
