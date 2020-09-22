Effective at noon on Tuesday, the Level 3 "Go!" evacuation order for the Diamond Lake area was lowered to a Level 2 "Be Set" by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The announcement came as fire crews continued to make headway in containing the nearly 10,000-acre Thielsen Fire that is burning to the north and east of Diamond Lake.
"The reduction in these areas does not mean that the danger is gone, but rather has improved to a level that the Sheriff's Office and fire officials feel comfortable reducing the Level 3 'Go!' notice," DCSO spokesperson Brad O'Dell said. "Residents, if deciding to return, must continue to monitor official sources of information and be prepared to leave at a moment's notice if the situation changes."
The reduction does not, however, override existing forest closures issued by the Umpqua National Forest on the Diamond Lake District.
With Tuesday's reduction near Diamond Lake, there are currently no Level 3 evacuation orders in place in Douglas County regarding both the Thielsen and Archie Creek fires. All of the areas in the Glide and Idleyld Park areas previously under Level 3 orders have been reduced to Level 2 or lower.
