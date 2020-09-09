People staying in homes, cabins, recreation sites and the lodge at Diamond Lake were told to evacuate Wednesday morning as a wildfire swept into the area, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
With Highway 138 East closed at Dry Creek, travelers are being told to use Highway 230 or Highway 97.
On Tuesday night, a Level 3 "Go" evacuation was also issued for all residents between Glide at Little River Road east to Idleyld Park.
Two wildfires east of Glide blew up late Tuesday morning, throwing up large plumes of smoke which, due to a strong wind out of the east, had most of the Umpqua Basin in a near blackout of smoke late Tuesday afternoon.
Both fires — the Star Mountain and Archie Creek fires — are now estimated at 6,000 to 8,000 acres in size, with fire burning on both sides of Highway 138 East and the North Umpqua River. The fires are expected to merge and spread westward due to strong east winds anticipated in the area through Wednesday.
