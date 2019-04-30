Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman has been reappointed an ex officio member of the Douglas Forest Protective Association Board.
DFPA is a private nonprofit corporation that protects 1.6 million acres from wildland fires. The association is one of just three of its kind remaining in the state. It was founded in 1912.
Its board is made up of 11 members and four ex officio members chosen from government agencies.
Freeman said in a written statement he's honored to be reappointed to DFPA.
"Together with the board and local agencies, we are working to educate and prepare residents, and find solutions to manage our lands from the threat of wildfires," Freeman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.