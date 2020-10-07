Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer declared a local health emergency on Monday in response to the recent wildfires.
Dannenhoffer said the local health emergency declaration was needed because of the hazardous waste and materials created by the Archie Creek Fire — a situation that could be made worse by continued burning and the upcoming rainy season.
The declaration means that immediate action can be taken to remove the hazardous waste from property sites within the Archie Creek Fire area that are toxic, flammable, corrosive, or reactive and create an imminent threat to public health and safety.
The local declaration went into effect at approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday. The county issued a press release about the declaration Wednesday.
Following the declaration, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners established a temporary Wildfire Household Hazardous Waste Removal webpage for residents affected by the recent wildfires. Those affected can log onto the webpage to sign up for assistance with the removal of their wildfire household hazardous waste, at no cost to them. The page includes a link to a form that must be completed in order to participate in the free wildfire household hazardous waste program. To participate in the program, residents must act by Thursday, Oct. 15.
To apply for the free household hazardous waste removal program, residents affected by the local wildfires simply need to download, fill out and return the Right-of-Entry permit form by Thursday, Oct. 15 to grant state contractors access to your property. Forms are also available at the Douglas County Public Works Department, located in Room 304 of the Douglas County Courthouse.
Forms are also available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Glide Wildfire Donation Center located at the Old Glide Middle School at 301 Glide Loop Road.
Completed ROE forms can be returned via email to dcrecovery@co.douglas.or.us or dropped off at the Douglas County Public Works Department. In order to be mailed, ROE forms must be postmarked no later than Friday and addressed to the Douglas County Public Works Department, Douglas County Courthouse, No. 304, 1036 SE Douglas Avenue, Roseburg, Oregon 97470.
As a reminder, Douglas County Transfer Stations and the Douglas County Landfill are not able to accept any hazardous waste materials or fire debris unless it comes from a property where the household hazardous waste has been cleaned and the property certified through an HHW program with Department of Environmental Quality or the Environmental Protection Agency.
For more information, either visit www.co.douglas.or.us/recovery/recovery.asp or call 541-440-6011.
