Firefighters assigned to the Tyee Ridge Complex fire have been conducting successful mop-up operations this week resulting in an overall containment of 55% while their counterparts on the Chilcoot and Ridge fires have built control lines.
The various fires in the Umpqua National Forest have mainly been engaged by helicopters and fixed wing aircraft while firefighters on the ground continue mop-up on the flanks of the fire effectively controlling any spread. The Northwest Team 12 transitioned management of fire operations to Team 6 Tuesday evening. No changes have been made to firefighting efforts from Team 6.
Tyee Complex Fire – This fire covers 7,922 acres with 1,134 and 8 helicopters remain assigned to the incident. There are no changes to the current evacuation status and 24 structures remain threatened. some parts of the fire are in patrol status with firefighters removing equipment and fire hoses from the fire line to be prepped for the next fire. Drones have continually been used to spot any major heat signatures.
The Chilcoot Fire – This fire covers 1,769 acres and is at 45% containment. Firefighters are working to build a control line on the southern flank of this fire as other crews begin to assess for opportunities to conduct small strategic burning operations. Helicopters continues to assist firefighters from the air.
The Ridge Fire – This fire covers 219 acres and is at 95% containment. As crews continue work on control lines in the north of the fire, others continue mop-up operations.
Brice Creek Fire – This fire covers 588 acres and is 50% contained. Heading into the weekend, firefighters will be focusing on small-scale fire operations throughout the green inlands that border the fire. Others will be constructing a containment line on the southeast flank. All flanks of the fire are in patrol status, mop-up and firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots.
Dinner Fire – This fire covers 304 acres and is 95% contained. Firefighting duties will consist of driving and walking the perimeter of the fire in patrol status. Any hot spots or other hazards will be mitigated.
Grizzly Fire – This fire covers 111 acres and is 0% contained. Tuesday, helicopters conducted numerous water drops on the south flank of the fire. Fire activity has not increased. Wednesday, fixed wing aircraft watered fuels along the southern flank of the fire.
