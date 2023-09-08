Level three evacuations have ended for those impacted by the Tyee Ridge Complex Fire although only a few used the services provided by the Way Church Shelter in Sutherlin.
“We had two clients who stayed with us for the duration of our shelter being opened. Several people who were impacted by the fires came by for information and snacks, but chose not to stay with us since they had friends or family who they could stay with or found a safe space to shelter,” said Mara Rouse with the American Red Cross.
Indoor and outdoor sheltering was available for those who needed it. Three meals a day were provided along with snacks. Clothes, showers and the basic amenities required with every day life were available.
“We also had disaster mental health, disaster spiritual care and disaster health services available to the clients if they chose to use them,” Rouse said. “Overall morale was good within our shelter, which is what we strive for.”
The Way Church Shelter was operated by five volunteers, according to Rouse. As firefighters continue to fight the blaze, those in the impacted areas may still require assistance, evacuations or not.
According to Douglas County Emergency Manager Emily Ring, anyone who has unexpected damage to their home, discomfort about returning home or needs transportation to return home should contact Douglas County Emergency Management for assistance.
“In terms of this incident, anyone directly impacted by the Tyee Ridge Complex fires that is looking for information, resources or has a request may reach out,” Ring said. “If we are not able to assist directly, then we will do our best to find someone or an agency who can help. In terms of any resident in Douglas County regardless of incident, Douglas County Emergency Management has educational resources, information and outreach programs regarding personal preparedness, emergencies, planning and response.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, creating an emergency plan for potential evacuation would include developing a plan for when an evacuation occurs and designating roles to members of a household. Plan two escape routes out of your neighborhood and designate a meeting place. Additionally, assemble and emergency supply kit and place it in a safe area.
This kit should include important documents, medications and personal identification, according to the association.
“Our goal, as a team of cooperators is to make sure that every resident affected by an emergency event like this is safe, has the most up-to-date information, and has access to necessary resources,” Ring said. “If we (as responders) see someone struggling during an evacuation, we will mobilize and provide assistance to that person to make sure they have what they need. Everyone’s needs are different in a crisis, we encourage residents to reach out for support, ask questions or get help with problem solving, because that is what we are here to do.”
Tyee Ridge Complex Fire: covers 7,445 acres and is at 38% containment, as of Thursday. Evacuations for the Tyee Ridge Complex Fire have not changed, 178 structures remain threatened and 1,707 personnel are assigned to the fire.
Umpqua National Forest wildland firesChilcoot Fire: covers 1,777 acres and is at 10% containment. Firefighters continued mop-up in hotspot areas that were discovered Tuesday. Thursday, crews patrolled burnt areas of the fire in the northeast corner of the fire to check for any hotspots. The 3806 road on the south flank of the fire remains on patrol duty. Air operations managers are waiting for fuels to dry in order to conduct aerial burning operations to secure containment lines in some areas of the fire.
Ridge Fire: covers 239 acres and is at 75% containment. Thursday, firefighters continued to work on open fire lines on the north flank of the fire. Crews continue mop-up duty in the blackened areas of the fire.
Brice Creek Fire: covers 582 acres and is at 25% containment. Wednesday, firefighters completed a secondary containment line on the north flank. This line connects Forest Service Road 2216 to FSR 951. Thursday, crews continued mop-up operations along each flank of the fire.
Dinner Fire: covers 304 acres and is at 80% containment. With dry conditions on Wednesday portions of this fire saw an increase in fire activity. However, crews are actively securing hotspots in the northwest flank. Control lines remain secured and mop-up operations continued into Thursday. 100% containment is expecting by next week.
Grizzly Fire: covers 106 acres and is at 0% containment. Thursday, a crew put in their first full shift on the fire digging fire lines with wood chipping machinery along Noonday Ridge. Structure protection has been completed.
