The Douglas County Fairgrounds RV Park and Complex is opening up to host displaced residents, pets and livestock for free due to the Level 3 evacuations being issued across the county due to raging wildfires, according to a county press release.
The temporary rehoming will be available for those displaced by the French Creek, Archie Creek and Star Mountain fires, which are burning land along Highway 138 East. By Tuesday evening, residents in Glide, Idleyld Park and portions of east Sutherlin were told to evacuate their homes.
The gates to the fairgrounds will remain open Tuesday night and all of Wednesday for residents to relocate their RVs, trailers and campers. The spaces are being offered at a first-come, first-served basis.
those who find a spot are asked to check in with the fairgrounds staff during the day but do not need to check-in between the hours of 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. For more information call 541-957-7010.
