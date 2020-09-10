“STOP. SPREADING. RUMORS!”
Those are the words from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which begged county residents to quit spreading false information during one of the worst wildfire seasons the area has ever seen.
A false rumor began circulating earlier that six antifa members had been arrested for setting fires in Douglas County. But those claims, which mostly circulated on Facebook, are untrue, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Rumors spread just like wildfire and now our 911 dispatchers and professional staff are being overrun with requests for information and inquiries on an UNTRUE rumor,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook Thursday morning. “Do your part, STOP. SPREADING. RUMORS! Follow official sources of information such as local emergency response websites and pages, government websites and pages and local reputable news outlets.”
False information has also been spreading in the Medford area, which is also facing unprecedented fires.
The Medford Police Department refuted a Facebook post that had been photoshopped to appear as if it had come directly from the police and falsely claimed that five Proud Boys members had been arrested for starting fires.
“This is a made up graphic and story. We did not arrest this person for arson, nor anyone affiliated with Antifa or “Proud Boys” as we’ve heard throughout the day,” the police department said. “Please flag or ignore this post if you see it.”
Should this be called false information or a down right LIE? In the past 4 years this country has experienced the degradation of “Truth, Justice and the American Way”. When the leader of this once respected county has absolutely no concept of right or wrong, truth or lies, good or bad and declares he is the BEST it becomes evident that there is an eternal war within our boundaries. This is exactly where our enemies wanted America to be and all the while using the narcissistic puppet in our White House. To promote violence toward peaceful protesters, to stand up for the shootings of innocent people, to criticize the free press and try to squelch reporting of the truth is exactly the acts of a Dictator. This is a dangerous time in America’s history. Good luck!
After observing the FDA, CDC, FBI, Department of Justice and Homeland Security all being politicized by the Trump Administration, we now have forest fires being politicized.
