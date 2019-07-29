The Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Saturday someone stole a cargo trailer filled with equipment to fight the Milepost 97 Fire.
Firefighters noticed the trailer, containing hoses, water and other firefighting equipment, was missing Friday night.
The trailer arrived at the incident shortly after the fire started last week.
"Luckily, most of the equipment in it was already out at the fire being use," said Kyle Reed, a spokesman for the DFPA.
Reed said people have responded to a Facebook post about the stolen trailer, but the DFPA hasn't received any strong leads about its location or who stole it.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Oregon State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.