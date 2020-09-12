The U.S. Forest Service announced late Friday that it has now closed the Tiller and Cottage Grove Ranger Districts in the Umpqua National Forest.
The addition of those closures mean the entire Umpqua National Forest is now closed due to wildfires.
The other two districts — Diamond Lake and North Umpqua — had been closed earlier in the day Friday.
The move restricts access to anyone other than emergency personnel or those with specific permits.
