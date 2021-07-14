The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has lowered a number of its evacuation orders from Steamboat to Clearwater Village along Highway 138 East as fire crews begin to get the upper hand on the Jack Fire.
The sheriff's office announced at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday that residents between mileposts 43-51, including the Dry Creek community, have been lowered to a Level 2 "Be Set" notice. While there is still a moderate danger posed by the Jack Fire, evacuation is considered voluntary but recommended.
"Fire crews have made significant progress and the threat level to the areas affected by the fire have diminished," sheriff's spokesperson Brad O'Dell said. "Although the immediate risk to the areas has reduced, residents are encouraged to continue to monitor official sources of information to stay updated on the situation."
Additionally, all residents in the Steamboat area, including Brindle Bug Road and Steelhead Caddis Road, have been dropped from Level 2 to a Level 1 "Be Ready" advisory, as well as those residents in the Slide Creek and Soda Springs areas east of the Jack Fire between mileposts 51-55.
Those living between mileposts 55-60 in the Toketee Village and Clearwater Village areas are no longer under a formal evacuation order.
A current evacuation map is available at www.dsco.com/evacuations.
