Residents of homes from Susan Creek to Rock Creek east of Idleyld Park were being ordered to evacuate due to significant wildfire activity on the Umpqua National Forest as of 9:40 a.m. today, while residents outside Glide were evacuating Monday night and Tuesday morning as fire crews continued to battle a blaze located 1 mile from town.
Oregon 138 East has been closed from milepost 17 just outside Glide to milepost 47 near Steamboat Creek.
Glide Fire Chief Ted Damewood said crews were working to evacuate Star Mountain Lane, Boundary Road, Honey Creek area and Susan Creek Trailer Park this morning, including rescuing some residents who were trapped in their homes in the area.
Heavy smoke blanketed Glide this morning, with visibility of about a mile and a half.
High winds, hot and dry conditions and fast-burning blackberry bushes fanned the French Creek Fire northwest of Glide from a small flame that started Monday night into 450 acres by early Tuesday.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department early Tuesday morning issued a "Go!" evacuation notice for residents living on Single Tree Lane and Rivershore Drive, along with residents living between North Bank Road and Rivershore Drive, and the bridge crossing the North Umpqua River headed south to Wild River Drive.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association and Glide Rural Fire Department responded to the French Creek Fire.
The first engine to arrive on scene reported a 20-acre fire burning in light, flashy fuels before high winds helped it grow rapidly, Douglas Forest Protective Association spokesperson Kyle Reed said. Three bulldozers and numerous engines were engaged on the fire as of 6 a.m.
As of 9 a.m., no residences had so far been lost to the French Creek Fire, thanks to quick work from a strike team of structural firefighters from multiple Douglas County fire departments. Two homes on North Bank Road were threatened, but firefighters have been able to protect them, Reed said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
It has burned through mostly grasses, oak chaparral and blackberries so far, Reed said.
"We had winds on this all night that were just hammering the fire. We thought we'd get around it, and we'd get another spot fire out of the line. We'd get around that one, and it would pop another spot fire. It was just nonstop chasing spot fires for quite a while," Reed said.
Reed said things were looking really good as of just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The biggest concern is on the west side of the fire, where "the wind's really pushing on it still."
"Things are not out of the woods yet. We've got dozer line around the majority of the fire right now. We've got a helicopter knocking out some interior heat. The blackberries have been a big problem on this. Blackberry leaves are really good at causing spot fires," Reed said.
They'll burn off during normal conditions, but with high winds the fire becomes more challenging, he said.
"We're trying to make sure those unburned pockets in the interior get taken care of quickly, so we don't have flareups," he said.
Reed said he's never experienced this much wind at a fire in this county.
"We don't typically have these strong of winds here during the peak of fire season. It's really unusual," he said.
The DFPA evacuation protocol consists of three levels. "Ready" means residents within range of the fire should prepare to leave their homes, "Set" means residents must be ready to leave at a moment's notice, and "Go!" tells residents to leave their homes immediately.
Firefighters anticipate Tuesday and Wednesday could be bad days for fire, given the hot, dry conditions. At 7 a.m., the temperature was 70 degrees with humidity extremely low at 13%. Tuesday's forecast is for humidity of 5-7%, and temperatures are expected to approach or reach 100 degrees in parts of the county Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Right now with these conditions everybody should be on some alert, regardless of where you're at," Reed said.
The American Red Cross will have resources at the Glide Middle School parking lot for homeowners who have been evacuated.
