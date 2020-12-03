The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s deadline to apply for disaster assistance passed Monday, but help for wildfire survivors is still available as FEMA is continuing its work with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Survivors of the Archie Creek Fire who either own or rent their homes have already filed for assistance have the right to appeal FEMA eligibility decisions. Those applicants who have received a response letter from FEMA and disagree with the agency’s decision may file an appeal within 60 days of receiving their letter.
Appeals must be made in writing explaining why the agency should re-evaluate its decision. Those letters can be sent to FEMA by mail, fax, or by using an online FEMA account.
Those have not yet applied may still do so, and FEMA will accept those on a case-by-case basis.
Applicants can learn more about the appeals process by visiting https://go.usa.gov/x77EB.
Those who have applied for assistance can track their claims through a variety of options:
- Going online at www.DistasterAssistance.gov;
- Downloading the FEMA app on their cell phone;
- Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, which has multilingual operators available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Additionally, the deadline for small-business assistance also passed Monday. Those low-interest disaster loans are available through the U.S. Small Business Administration, and applications may still be accepted on a case-by-case basis.
Small business owners can check their options by calling 1-800-659-2955 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., via email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov, or by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster.
The deadline for businesses and private nonprofit organizations to apply for an economic injury loan is June 15, 2021.
