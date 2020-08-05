A fire burned one-third of an acre of trees Tuesday evening near Hinkle Creek, about 11 miles northeast of Sutherlin.
A fire detection camera on Mount Scott first alerted The Douglas Forest Protective Association to the fire by locating a column of smoke in the area. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when the fire was around a quarter-acre in size and burning through young trees, according to a press release from the agency.
The DFPA used three helicopters to contain the blaze, while ground crews worked to contain the perimeter by laying hoses. They reportedly stopped the spread of the fire by 7:30 p.m.
Crews remained on the scene until 11 p.m., mopping up hot spots and making sure the spread was fully contained. According to the DFPA, the fire’s cause is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.