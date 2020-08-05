Hinkle Creek Fire (3)

The sun peeks through a smoke cloud as firefighters work to extinguish a small fire near Hinkle Creek Tuesday afternoon. The fire was under control after burning an estimated one-third of an acre, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.

 Photos courtesy of Kyle Reed/DOUGLAS FOREST PROTECTIVE ASSOCIATION

A fire burned one-third of an acre of trees Tuesday evening near Hinkle Creek, about 11 miles northeast of Sutherlin.

A fire detection camera on Mount Scott first alerted The Douglas Forest Protective Association to the fire by locating a column of smoke in the area. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when the fire was around a quarter-acre in size and burning through young trees, according to a press release from the agency.

The DFPA used three helicopters to contain the blaze, while ground crews worked to contain the perimeter by laying hoses. They reportedly stopped the spread of the fire by 7:30 p.m.

Crews remained on the scene until 11 p.m., mopping up hot spots and making sure the spread was fully contained. According to the DFPA, the fire’s cause is still under investigation.

Abbey McDonald is the Charles Snowden intern at The News-Review and can be reached at amcdonald@nrtoday.com and by phone at 541-957-4217.

