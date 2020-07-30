A fire Wednesday afternoon near milepost 44 of Highway 38, likely caused by a downed power line, burned an acre and a half of land and closed a section of the highway for several hours.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, North Douglas County Fire & EMS and Elkton Rural Fire Department responded to the natural cover fire Wednesday afternoon, around 1:10 p.m.
At that point, the fire, located about 6 miles west of Drain, was about an acre and a half in size and moving quickly up a hillside, according to the DFPA.
It closed a mile of Highway 38 in both directions for three and a half hours, and a preliminary investigation indicated a downed power line started the fire. Firefighters and crews from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Douglas Electric Cooperative worked alongside the highway.
Using three helicopters, a bulldozer and fire engines, crews reportedly completed a dozer line around the majority of the fire by 4:30 p.m., meaning they dug barrier around the blaze to contain it. At this point, one lane of traffic reopened.
By 7 p.m. crews completed the full fire line around the perimeter, and laid hoses. They reportedly remained overnight to maintain control and put out hot spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.