Due to the increase in expected temperatures and decrease in humidity, the Douglas Forest Protective Association is moving the fire danger level and public use restriction levels to high for all private, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, effective Thursday.
The Roseburg District BLM is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires and has specific fire prevention orders or other public use restrictions on the BLM administered lands.
Industrial Fire Precaution Levels within the Douglas District will remain at IFPL Level 2.
For the public: Non-industrial power saw usage, cutting, grinding or welding of metal, cutting, trimming, or mowing of dried, cured grass, power-driven machinery for non-industrial improvement or development on private property will only be allowed before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
For industrial operators, a number of activities may operate only between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. Complete details and fire season information is linked at: dfpa.net.
There are several wildfires in Douglas County, here are updates on the largest fire in the area:
Tyee Ridge Complex Fire — This fire covers 7,922 acres and is 53% contained with 1,163 personnel on the fire. The number of structures threatened has been reduced to 24. Firefighters continue to mop-up around containment lines.
Chilcoot Fire — This fire covers 1,769 acres and is 40% contained. Firefighters completed extensive hand line construction near the Hipower Bluffs on Monday. On Tuesday, an unmanned aerial system crew will fly over the northern flank of the fire to ensure hot spots are extinguished.
Ridge Fire — This fire covers 214 acres and is 95% contained. A wildland fire module remains engaged on this fire Monday while two fire engines engaged the fire Tuesday due to smoldering across the forest floor.
Bear Creek Fire — This fire covers 588 acres and is 50% contained. Tuesday, crews continued fire operations, mop-up and sought out additional hot spots.
Dinner Fire — This fire covers 304 acres and is 95% contained. As this fire approaches full containment fire crews are winding down.
Grizzly Fire — This fire covers 111 acres and is 0% contained. On Monday, helicopters dumped a total of 12,000 gallons mainly on the west flank of the fire. Firefighting personnel are working to minimize fire activity as the weather is expected to warm up later into the week.
