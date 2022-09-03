Roseburg Forest Products' veneer mill is located on the same property where the Mill Fire near Weed, California, started, but as of 1 p.m. Saturday the mill was not damaged and all employees had been safely evacuated.
The cause of the Mill Fire is still under investigation and by 7:30 a.m. Saturday nearly 4,000 acres burned and closed Highway 97 south of the Oregon border.
“Our primary concern is the safety of the community, first responders, and our team members as this tragedy continues to unfold in Weed,” said Rebecca Taylor, Roseburg Forest Products communication director. At least one individual from Roseburg Forest Products is reported to have lost their home in the fire.
“Our active veneer mill which employs 145 people and is located on the same property as the fire began has not been damaged and all of our team members were safely evacuated,” said Taylor.
The communities of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were evacuated after the blaze spread 500 acres in about an hour, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
Siskiyou County declared a state of emergency. Cal Fire has yet to announce the total number of people evacuated or the number of buildings destroyed, approximately 20% of the fire is under containment.
