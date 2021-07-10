The Umpqua National Forest announced that its Public Use Restrictions will be raised to Level 2 effective Friday at 11:59 p.m.
Under a Level 2 Public Use Restriction, campfires are banned unless in designated areas. Even in contained fire pits, those with a campfire are required to have an ax, shovel and at least one gallon of water in case of emergency.
"We are seeing conditions in early July that we wouldn't typically see until later in August and we expect a long fire season," Deputy Forest Supervisor Jake Winn said. "As a result, we want to minimize the risk of new starts and allow our firefighters to focus on existing fires."
Internal combustion engines, except for standard motor vehicles, are prohibited. This includes motorcycles and all other traditional off-road vehicles. Gas-powered generators are also prohibited. Electric generators can be used in the center of an area with at least 10 feet of defensible space, in the bed of a pickup free of flammable debris, or on a recreational vehicle with proper defensible space.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association and Umpqua National Forest both will be increasing to Industrial Fire Precaution Level III effective 12:01 a.m. Monday. Logging, road building and other industrial operations that utilize power-driven machinery in forests and wildland areas to shut down most equipment between 1-8 p.m.
A detailed list of restrictions can be found at www.oregon.gov/ODF/Fire and clicking the "Documents" tab, or at www.dfpa.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.