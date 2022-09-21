While the 2022 wildfire season is not yet over, Douglas County appears to be bounding toward the finish line of one of the mildest seasons in recent history.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association lowered its public use restriction to low effective at noon Monday, and the Industrial Fire Protection Level to 1 on all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands on the Douglas district.
A soggy spring helped contribute to one of the mildest wildfire seasons in Douglas County in 10 years.
"All of that late rain (in May and June) gave way to a better fire season than Douglas County has seen in the last 10 years or so," said Rachael Pope, spokesperson for the Douglas Fire Protective Association.
This season, the association has responded to 75 fires on the Douglas district which burned 46.5 acres. Of this summer's fires, 31 were determined to be caused by lightning and burned a total of 17 acres. During the 2021 fire season, the DFPA responded to 134 fires which burned 7,354 acres. Thirty-six of those fires were ignited by lightning.
A majority of those fires were due to a series of thunder cells which moved through the region in late July and early August, which started 31 small fires that were quickly corralled.
After a spring during which the association was rotating crews in and out of Texas to deal with an early start to the Lone Star State's fires season, the DFPA largely dealt with fires estimated to be an acre or smaller.
"We have been able to respond quickly and get things contained between air attack and engines," Pope said. "Seeing the teams coming back covered in ash and smiling because that fire didn't get away... that's hard to put into words."
After multiple summers of rampant wildfires within Douglas County, there are three fires in particular which have had a significant impact on available resources throughout the entire state.
The first three were the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp fires, which were all ignited due to a lightning storm which passed through eastern Douglas County in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains on July 30. All three were on Umpqua and Willamette national forest land and are currently on patrol and mop-up status, with the Potter Fire at 99% containment.
As firefighters got a grip on that trio of fires, another lightning-caused blaze was spotted just north of the city of Merlin. The Rum Creek Fire burned in excess of 21,000 acres and, as of Wednesday morning, was at 87% containment.
To the north, the Cedar Creek Fire near Oakridge continues to cause problems for the more than 2,500 personnel assigned to the blaze. The fire, which caused an evacuation of Oakridge and surrounding communities, has grown to 113,637 acres and is at just 14% containment.
The bulk of Oregon's major wildfire activity has been in northeast Oregon near Hells Canyon, where a series of lightning-caused blazes litter the landscape on both the Oregon and Idaho sides of the Snake River. The largest of those, the Double Creek Fire, east of Joseph, has burned more than 157,000 acres and was at 47% containment as of Wednesday. The Double Creek Fire was the largest active wildfire in the United States, according to www.inciweb.com.
Despite emergency declarations by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown calling for more resources to battle Oregon's largest fires, crews at the Douglas Forest Protective Association have largely remained posted in Douglas County, some jumping in to assist with their partner Coos Forest Protective Association to knock down the 72-acre Twelvemile Creek fire southwest of Camas Valley on Coos-protected land.
"It's a collaborative relationship with all of our districts," Pope said.
Despite cooler temperatures, higher overnight humidities and moderate rainfall in recent days, a warming trend expected this week is a stark reminder that the 2022 fire season is not exactly over. At least, not yet.
"We're still in fire season," Pope said. "We still have to play it out and see what the next couple of weeks are going to bring. We've got 80-degree weather coming up, but after that, we're looking at dropping back into the 70s."
Despite the drop of the fire danger to low, backyard and debris pile burning is still prohibited on most public lands. For more information about debris burning, contact a local fire department or the Douglas Forest Protective Association at 541-672-6507.
