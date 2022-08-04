The 2022 spring in Douglas County was a soaker of near-record proportions, stretching into early July.
Like a gardener tending to their tomatoes, the Umpqua Basin faced a nearly daily and much-needed watering. Fresh vegetation sprung from the soil at a rapid rate, turning the county's forests and hillsides into a lush, green landscape.
Then, on July 6, someone turned off the faucet.
The National Weather Service-Medford station has not recorded any measurable precipitation at its Roseburg Regional Airport measuring station since July 6. Instead, Douglas County has spent nearly 30 days of seasonal summer temperatures, many of which saw mid-80 degrees or more.
All of that lush, fresh foliage has had a month to dry out, and presents a serious wildfire threat in the coming months.
"We had a very dry winter, then in April the flood gates opened," said Kyle Reed, a fire risk reduction specialist for the Oregon State Fire Marshal. "We're to the point now that the fuels are cured. Things are crispy and ready to burn."
The proverbial double-edged sword.
A series of lightning storms which passed through the region earlier this week have led to at least 25 fires of varying size on the Umpqua National Forest, and more have the potential to pop up as temperatures may push their way to triple digits this weekend and early next week.
Fire season is officially underway in the Umpqua Basin after an estimated two-month delay from its normal beginning.
Wildland firefighters have been able to receive proper training in controlled environments without the threat of having their test blaze get away from them.
Practice, however, is over. It's game time, not just for firefighters, but also for residents who are running out of time to work to protect their homes from threat of wildfire.
"It's up to people to do their part to prevent that next start," Reed said. "When we get wet springs, (the new foliage) just takes off and goes crazy. It's not usually an issue earlier in the summer but things have dried out now. If (a wildfire) gets going it could end up being a huge factor with those light, flashy fuels."
Concern over the weekend is there could still be several fires still smoldering, unnoticed, as a result of the recent string of lightning strikes in the region. As the mercury continues to rise, those sleepers could wake up, sending fire crews to provide as rapidly as possible to keep a molehill from turning into a mountain.
"It's not uncommon for an ember to smolder in the top of a tree for several weeks, especially in the higher elevations," Reed said. "But when things dry out, it could be off to the races."
There are multiple National Weather Service models that fire officials are monitoring to get some idea of what this fire season could bring, and the prospects aren't exactly encouraging. One model, for instance, is expecting higher than normal temperatures over the next month with no indication of precipitation. In fact, the only water that may be falling from the sky might be from a helicopter conducting a drop on an active fire.
"If we stay with above normal temps and no precipitation, this fire season could extend beyond October, when the fire season typically ends," Reed said. "The wildcard is you don't know how long it's going to stick around."
But, as of this past weekend, fire season is officially here.
