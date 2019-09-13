Despite the recent rainfall, a small grass fire burned about half an acre east of Myrtle Creek on Thursday, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., crews from the DFPA and the Myrtle Creek Rural Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of South Myrtle Road. First responders arrived to the scene and found the blaze moving up the hillside through grass and blackberry bushes.
Firefighters quickly stopped the spread of the fire and stayed at the scene to mop up the area until about 7:30 p.m., according to Kyle Reed, a DFPA spokesman.
Reed said Thursday’s fire is a great example of why fire season remains in effect despite the recent rain.
“An hour or two of sunshine in enough to dry out dead grass to the point that it will carry fire again,” Reed said in a press release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
