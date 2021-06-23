Firefighters responded to two separate fire incidents Tuesday morning. One fire was reported near Cobble Creek in Glide and another near Weaver Road.
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and the Glide Rural Fire Department responded to the Cobble Creek Fire, which is located within the scar of the Archie Creek Fire. When crews arrived they found two dead trees, also known as snags, on fire. The fire has been safely extinguished.
Additional fires may occur in the Archie Creek Fire scar in the coming weeks as temperatures rise.
Crews from the DFPA and the Tri-City Rural Fire Department also responded to the Weaver Road Fire and it was quickly contained. The fire began after an individual was cutting metal near dry grass. The cutting, grinding, or welding of metal is allowed before 1 p.m. or after 8 p.m. when the fire danger level is moderate.
An excessive heat watch will be in place later this week.
