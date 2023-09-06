Tuesday’s warmer and drier weather gave firefighters an opportunity to begin tactical fire operations that slowed the spread of the 7,366 acre Tyee Ridge Complex in a controlled manner.
"Today’s dry weather forecast should allow firefighters to continue tactical firing operations on the Cougar Creek Fire," Incident Commander Joe Hessel said Wednesday morning. "Crews may see consumption of larger fuels as tactical firing works through green pockets in the fire’s interior."
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the fires containment is 35% with 1,654 firefighting personnel designated to Tyee Ridge Complex. 178 structures remained threatened.
Crews on mop up duty along Hubbard Creek Road have focused on strengthening control lines to keep any encroaching fire away from homes. According to the evening update, the priority has shifted away from the firefight to mop up.
More crews will be transferred from night shift to day shift as day shift crews typically focus on mop up operations and securing fire lines.
Hessel said Tuesday, “On many areas of the complex, crews are pushing more toward the fire’s interior each day with mop up operations.”
There will be an expected drop in air quality. According to the evening update, this could change with recent changes in the weather.
Anyone impacted by the fire who has unmet need may contact Emergency Manager Emily Ring through the Douglas County Dispatch center at 541-440-4471. Animal sheltering remains available at both the Douglas County Fairgrounds and the Sutherlin Rodeo Grounds.
Hubbard Creek Road at Millwood Drive will remain closed. Firefighting personnel ask that you avoid this area. Residents with proof of residency can return home.
