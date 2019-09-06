Firefighters from the Douglas Forest Protective Association located ten additional lighting-related fires Friday, bringing the total number of fires caused by Thursday’s electrical storm to 21.
The largest fire is the Big Tom Folley Fire, located 5 miles northeast of Elkton, which is estimated to be 7 acres in size and burning in heavy standing and storm-damaged timber, according to Kyle Reed, a DFPA spokesman.
Two helicopters, one bulldozer and 70 firefighters worked Friday to extinguish the blaze and will work overnight to complete the fire line. All of the other lightning-related fires remain less than an acre in size, with the majority of being less than 1/10 of a acre, Reed said.
The 3rd Street Fire, located just north of Glendale, is just a tree that was struck by lightning. The Rice Creek Fire, 6 miles south of Winston, is 1/100 of an acre. The Olalla Road Fire, 10 miles southwest of Winston, is 1/10 of an acre.
The Twin Cedar Fire, 16 miles northeast of Glide, is 1/100 of an acre. The Sparks Road Fire, 5 miles southwest of Rice Hill, is 1/4 of an acre. The Elkhead Road Fire, 5 miles east of Rice Hill, is 1/000 of an acre. The Kent Creek Fire, 7 miles southwest of Winston, is half an acre.
Crews are still engaged on the Gallagher Ridge Fire, 7 miles southwest of Winston, is half an acre; the Bonanza Mine Fire, 6 miles east of Oakland, is 1/10 of an acre; and the Hill Creek Fire, 7 miles east of Glide, is 1/10 of an acre.
In addition to the lightning caused fires, DFPA crews assisted the Sutherlin Fire Department in putting out a grass fire Friday afternoon about 1 miles north of Sutherlin in the 1000 block of North Comstock Road. Flames burned about 1/10 of an acre of grass and threatened one home.
Investigators said the cause of the fire was an illegal burn. The party responsible for the burn was issued a citation for burning without a permit and may be billed for the cost of suppressing the fire, Reed said.
