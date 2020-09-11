The Diamond Lake and North Umpqua Ranger Districts have been closed on the Umpqua National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service has closed the districts due to unprecedented fire activity that has blocked roads and trails and increased the risk of visitors becoming trapped behind fast-moving fires.
The move restricts access to anyone other than emergency personnel or those with specific permits.
The forest is in extreme fire danger, and campfires are prohibited on all Umpqua National Forest lands.
"While the public lands of the Umpqua are an excellent place to recreate, at this time we need to allow professional fire fighters sole access to control the wildfires on the Forest," Umpqua National Forest Recreation Program Manager Vern Shumway said in an email.
Information: 541-957-3200 or www.fs.usda.gov/umpqua
