CANYONVILLE — Four firefighters suffered minor injuries from a rollover crash that happened Wednesday morning.
The firefighters were reportedly coming off their night shift working on the Skyline Ridge Complex of fires when the 38-year-old driver fell asleep in the 15000 block of Tiller Trail Highway, according to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The truck reportedly contacted between 60 and 70 feet of guardrail before driving up a hillside and rolling over. The four injured firefighters were part of a 20-person crew riding in three separate vehicles. The remaining two vehicles were not involved in the crash. All four injured firefighters were transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg with non-life-threatening injuries.
No citations were issued.
